UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $59.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

GOOS opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,707,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Canada Goose by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

