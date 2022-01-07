UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in December

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,300 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the November 30th total of 376,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,073.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UCBJF. Jefferies Financial Group raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays cut UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on UCB in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.77.

OTCMKTS:UCBJF opened at $109.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.71 and a 200-day moving average of $109.96. UCB has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $120.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

