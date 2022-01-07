Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.99

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.99 and traded as high as $23.91. Unifi shares last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 41,475 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
The company has a market cap of $430.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 7,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $145,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 2,500 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 25,500 shares of company stock worth $557,420. Insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Unifi in the 1st quarter worth about $1,262,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Unifi by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Unifi in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Unifi by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unifi by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Unifi (NYSE:UFI)
Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.
