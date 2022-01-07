Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.99

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.99 and traded as high as $23.91. Unifi shares last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 41,475 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a market cap of $430.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $195.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 7,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $145,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 2,500 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 25,500 shares of company stock worth $557,420. Insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Unifi in the 1st quarter worth about $1,262,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Unifi by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Unifi in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Unifi by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unifi by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unifi (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

