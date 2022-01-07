UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $199.15 on Thursday. UniFirst has a one year low of $189.84 and a one year high of $258.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.98 and a 200-day moving average of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,052 shares of company stock worth $216,543. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

