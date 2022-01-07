Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Short Interest Update

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the November 30th total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 23,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UNB opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $134.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.94. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 25.42%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.56%.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

