United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

UBSI stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 760,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.05. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

