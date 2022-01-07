United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ULTHF stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. United Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.46.

Get United Lithium alerts:

About United Lithium

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Harry Lithium project; and the Vapor Lithium project consists of 4,200 hectares located in northern Chile. It also holds an option to acquire an interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for United Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.