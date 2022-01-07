United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ULTHF stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. United Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.46.
About United Lithium
