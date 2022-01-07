United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.0% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $48,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS opened at $216.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

