United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11,675.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $216.64 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

