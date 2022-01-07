United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Sovarnum Capital L.P.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.8% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $412,006,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $189,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS opened at $214.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.