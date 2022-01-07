United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,622 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,513 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 10.3% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $202,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $313.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.47 and its 200 day moving average is $305.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.03 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.34.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

