Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.55 Million

Brokerages predict that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will announce sales of $290.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $287.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.00 million. Unity Software reported sales of $220.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unity Software.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on U. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Unity Software stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,234. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.16.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total value of $350,161.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.89, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,802,010 shares of company stock worth $311,453,597. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Software (U)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.