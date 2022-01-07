Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,647. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNVR stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

