Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Up to $18.71

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.71, but opened at $19.36. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULH. TheStreet downgraded Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $445.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 141,134 shares during the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 433,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.