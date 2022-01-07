Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.06% of Univest Financial worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Univest Financial by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 47,776 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $924.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

