UNUS SED LEO Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.40 billion and $5.38 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for about $3.56 or 0.00008536 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.00319545 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000830 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

