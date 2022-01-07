Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on URG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ur-Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.35. 56,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,277. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W. William Boberg sold 42,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $78,156.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 141,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $272,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 628,267 shares of company stock worth $1,131,034. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 519.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 245.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ur-Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 112.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

