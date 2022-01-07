UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce sales of $17.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.50 million and the highest is $17.90 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $7.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $47.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $48.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $108.23 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $114.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $31,121.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $45,750.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,755 shares of company stock worth $83,045. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,615,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 39.8% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 205,769 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 72,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $8.81 on Friday. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $184.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.17.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

