USDJ (USDJ) Price Tops $0.99

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.76 million and $7.61 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00060895 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00073956 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.73 or 0.07591674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00075310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,771.44 or 1.00044722 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007433 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

