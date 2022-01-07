Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on USNZY. Citigroup raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of USNZY stock remained flat at $$2.49 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 77,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,044. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.0289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. This is a boost from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

