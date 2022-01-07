Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of USNZY stock remained flat at $$2.49 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 77,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,044. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

