Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) versus Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of -0.78, indicating that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500.

71.5% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 29.22% 13.24% 12.16% Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -141.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Arch Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $42.18 million 7.89 $10.80 million $3.85 23.69 Arch Therapeutics $10,000.00 2,608.87 -$6.24 million N/A N/A

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than Arch Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Utah Medical Products and Arch Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Arch Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Arch Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology. The company was founded on April 21, 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W. Norchi on September 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.

