Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Purchases £7,174.55 in Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) insider Mark Bridgeman acquired 3,337 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £7,174.55 ($9,667.90).

Shares of LON:UEM opened at GBX 211.50 ($2.85) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £463.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 213.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 216.12. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 229 ($3.09).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

