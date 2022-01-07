UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of UWM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.65.

UWMC opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. UWM has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that UWM will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of UWM by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

