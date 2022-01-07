Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $8.27 on Monday. Vacasa has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $11.00.

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

