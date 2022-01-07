Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Short Interest Update

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the November 30th total of 26,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE VHI traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,012. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. Valhi has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $578.90 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.68%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Valhi’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valhi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valhi by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Valhi by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Valhi by 41.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valhi by 98.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valhi during the second quarter worth about $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

