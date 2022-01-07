Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,082 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,948,000 after acquiring an additional 387,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,288 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,878 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 37.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,055,000 after buying an additional 1,594,376 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,868,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,520,000 after buying an additional 110,032 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SUM opened at $39.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.