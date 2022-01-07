Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,748 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $105.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.98. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $108.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

