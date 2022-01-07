Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 572.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 91,367 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $45.22 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36.

