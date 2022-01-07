Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,922. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.49. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $85,800.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $488,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,404 shares of company stock worth $1,658,230 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

