Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 43,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $102.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.49. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $86.38 and a 12-month high of $103.07.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.