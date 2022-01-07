Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 251.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $50.86 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $53.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.37.

