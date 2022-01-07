Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,124 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,273,000 after purchasing an additional 775,911 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,102,000 after purchasing an additional 162,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,990,000 after acquiring an additional 224,235 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,993,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 115.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

