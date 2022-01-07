Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 3,217 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 94.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 308.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 30.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 16.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.88.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.