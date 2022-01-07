Van ECK Associates Corp Has $264,000 Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 774,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 185,809 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 151,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

AUDC stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

