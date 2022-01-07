Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NURE. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $13,336,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 84.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NURE opened at $39.68 on Friday. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99.

