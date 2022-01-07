Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth $55,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COR. Citigroup lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.21.

COR stock opened at $169.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.26. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $173.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.93 and its 200 day moving average is $150.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.60%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

