Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Delek US were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Delek US by 67.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Delek US by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 22.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DK opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.00. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DK. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $301,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,028 shares of company stock worth $9,220,238. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

