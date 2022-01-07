Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 546 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 318,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,309,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after acquiring an additional 182,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $348.83 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $276.70 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $393.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.79.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock worth $9,095,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

