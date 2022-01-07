VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92,940 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX opened at $29.76 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

