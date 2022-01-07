VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 135,658 shares.The stock last traded at $51.20 and had previously closed at $51.22.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.