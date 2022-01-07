VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 135,658 shares.The stock last traded at $51.20 and had previously closed at $51.22.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

