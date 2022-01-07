Vaneck Vectors Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF (ASX:PLUS) to Issue $0.10 Interim Dividend

Vaneck Vectors Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF (ASX:PLUS) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

About Vaneck Vectors Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF

