Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 2.1% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $175.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.52. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $165.06 and a 1-year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

