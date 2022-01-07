Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.27

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $101.27 and last traded at $101.06, with a volume of 1407657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

