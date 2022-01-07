Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

RSM US Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 14.3% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $267,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

VUG stock opened at $308.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

