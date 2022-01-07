Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Reduced by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.85. The company had a trading volume of 32,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,991. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

