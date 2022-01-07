Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the November 30th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,581,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $91.59 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $91.52 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average is $94.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 127,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

