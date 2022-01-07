Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLT)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $103.40 and last traded at $103.40. Approximately 1,691,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,400,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.23.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.12.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.