Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Lowered by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,903.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,626,000 after acquiring an additional 376,992 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,458,000 after acquiring an additional 124,563 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,437,000 after purchasing an additional 112,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter.

VOT traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $237.30. 2,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,358. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.89 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

