Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.9% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCSH opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.18. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.